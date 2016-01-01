Dr. Atsushi Sakuraba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakuraba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atsushi Sakuraba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Atsushi Sakuraba, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from KEIO GIJUKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5758 S Maryland Ave Fl 6, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 834-1370
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sakuraba?
About Dr. Atsushi Sakuraba, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1366756140
Education & Certifications
- KEIO GIJUKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakuraba has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakuraba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakuraba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakuraba has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakuraba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakuraba. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakuraba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakuraba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakuraba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.