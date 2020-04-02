Overview

Dr. Atsushi Terakubo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Terakubo works at Radiology Associates Inc. in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.