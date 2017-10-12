Dr. Attila Lenkey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Attila Lenkey, MD
Overview of Dr. Attila Lenkey, MD
Dr. Attila Lenkey, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Nacl Federico Villareal and is affiliated with East Ohio Regional Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.
Dr. Lenkey works at
Dr. Lenkey's Office Locations
Attila A Lenkey MD LLC2101 Jacob St Ste 502, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-0123
Robert J. Wetzel90 N 4th St Fl 2, Martins Ferry, OH 43935 Directions (304) 234-8476
- 3 100 Hospital Dr Ste 104, Barnesville, OH 43713 Directions (304) 234-8476
Venu Reddy92 N 4th St, Martins Ferry, OH 43935 Directions (304) 234-8476
Hospital Affiliations
- East Ohio Regional Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
- WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lenkey?
He was a very professional doctor . Very punctual and to the point
About Dr. Attila Lenkey, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- St Francis Med Ctr
- Mt Sinai Med Sch
- U Nacl Federico Villareal
Frequently Asked Questions
