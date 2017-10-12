See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Wheeling, WV
Dr. Attila Lenkey, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Wheeling, WV
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Attila Lenkey, MD

Dr. Attila Lenkey, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Nacl Federico Villareal and is affiliated with East Ohio Regional Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.

Dr. Lenkey works at Attila A Lenkey MD LLC in Wheeling, WV with other offices in Martins Ferry, OH and Barnesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lenkey's Office Locations

    Attila A Lenkey MD LLC
    2101 Jacob St Ste 502, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 234-0123
    Robert J. Wetzel
    90 N 4th St Fl 2, Martins Ferry, OH 43935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 234-8476
    100 Hospital Dr Ste 104, Barnesville, OH 43713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 234-8476
    Venu Reddy
    92 N 4th St, Martins Ferry, OH 43935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 234-8476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Ohio Regional Hospital
  • Wheeling Hospital
  • WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 12, 2017
    He was a very professional doctor . Very punctual and to the point
    Jody prroni in Barton, ohio 43905 — Oct 12, 2017
    About Dr. Attila Lenkey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720170947
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Francis Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Nacl Federico Villareal
    Medical Education

    Dr. Attila Lenkey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lenkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lenkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lenkey has seen patients for Wheezing, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenkey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenkey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenkey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

