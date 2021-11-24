Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attiya Ali, MD
Overview
Dr. Attiya Ali, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ali Medical Center Inc.2105 Palm Bay Rd NE Ste 1, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 984-8808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
I recently started bringing my newborn son to Dr. Ali and could not be more pleased with her practice and attention. There is a true family atmosphere and she and her staff have been kind in helping me and my husband as new parents. Dr. Ali is wonderful with my son and thorough in her communication. I have already recommended her to a friend!
About Dr. Attiya Ali, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1205944097
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.