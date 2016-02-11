Dr. Attlee Benally, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Attlee Benally, DPM
Overview of Dr. Attlee Benally, DPM
Dr. Attlee Benally, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Benally works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Benally's Office Locations
-
1
Unm Medical Arts Clinic - Orthopaedic Care1101 Medical Arts Ave NE Bldg 5, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-1623
-
2
Unm Outpatient Surgery and Imaging Services1213 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-1623
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benally?
Dr. Benally has really been wonderful in caring for me. I have had to ask him to explain when he talks above my head but he's happy to do that.
About Dr. Attlee Benally, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1811197346
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benally has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benally works at
Dr. Benally has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Benally. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.