Overview

Dr. Atuhani Burnett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus.



Dr. Burnett works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.