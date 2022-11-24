See All General Surgeons in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Atuhani Burnett, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (57)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Atuhani Burnett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus.

Dr. Burnett works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons
    2350 N Lake Dr Ste 201, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 272-3000
    Surgical Oncology, Columbia St Marys Hospital, Milwaukee
    2301 N Lake Dr Ste 201, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 298-7133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
  • Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Pelvic Abscess
Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements
Pelvic Abscess
Secondary Malignancies

Port Placements or Replacements
Pelvic Abscess
Secondary Malignancies
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal Fistula
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Cancer
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholelithiasis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Stricture
Esophageal Tumor
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallstones
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas
Meckel's Diverticulum
Megacolon
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreas Tumor
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Prostate Cancer
Pyloric Stenosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoma
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sarcoma Removals
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Uterine Cancer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Vulvar Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Thank you for everything!
    Jeff Heintz — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Atuhani Burnett, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902125701
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGill University Health Centre, Surgical Oncology|Minimally Invasive Esophageal, Foregut, and Endoscopic Surgery
    Residency
    • Rutgers UMDNJ, General Surgery
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital, General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atuhani Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burnett works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Burnett’s profile.

    Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

