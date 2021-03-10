Dr. Atul Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Aggarwal, MD
Dr. Atul Aggarwal, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Atul Aggarwal, MD2925 Sycamore Dr Ste 302B, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 360-6766
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Aggarwal is a phenomenal doctor for both breathing issues and for general medicine. As a pulmonologist and a general practitioner, he is not so eager to heap meds on patients without good cause. Internists are notorious for wanting to medicate for any little issue. Dr. Aggarwal looks at all the blood chem and takes in the whole patient. Additionally, it would be hard-pressed to find someone who is as good at breathing issues as he is. He has helped me numerous times plus a close friend who had a life-threatening issue.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1275506859
- Va Med Center|VA Medical Center
- CHRIST HOSPITAL
- Maulana Azad Medical College|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aggarwal has seen patients for Acute Bronchitis, Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aggarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aggarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aggarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.