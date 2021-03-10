See All Cardiologists in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Atul Aggarwal, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Atul Aggarwal, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Aggarwal works at Atul Aggarwal, MD in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Bronchitis, Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atul Aggarwal, MD
    2925 Sycamore Dr Ste 302B, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-6766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intubation Chevron Icon
Lavage Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lavage
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 10, 2021
    Dr. Aggarwal is a phenomenal doctor for both breathing issues and for general medicine. As a pulmonologist and a general practitioner, he is not so eager to heap meds on patients without good cause. Internists are notorious for wanting to medicate for any little issue. Dr. Aggarwal looks at all the blood chem and takes in the whole patient. Additionally, it would be hard-pressed to find someone who is as good at breathing issues as he is. He has helped me numerous times plus a close friend who had a life-threatening issue.
    Steve Trocino — Mar 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Atul Aggarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275506859
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Va Med Center|VA Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • CHRIST HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atul Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aggarwal works at Atul Aggarwal, MD in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aggarwal’s profile.

    Dr. Aggarwal has seen patients for Acute Bronchitis, Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aggarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aggarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aggarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

