Overview of Dr. Atul Bhasin, MD

Dr. Atul Bhasin, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Bhasin works at Atlas Medical Care, LLC in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.