Dr. Atul Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Atul Gupta, MD
Dr. Atul Gupta, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
After 2 years of nerve problems that left my left foot and leg numb, and a team of doctors that couldn't see past what the MRI and EMG were telling them, Dr. Gupta was willing to think outside the box and try something that helped almost immediately. It isn't fully functional yet, but Dr, Gupta's willingness to tackle the challenge and a wonderful bedside manner have made 2 years of painfully hard medical challenges much easier.
About Dr. Atul Gupta, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1710236245
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Detroit Medical Center and Wayne State University
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gupta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.