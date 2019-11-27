Dr. Atul Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Khanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Atul Khanna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology Pllc2015 Randolph Rd Ste 208, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is very professional and doesn’t just treat you like a number.
About Dr. Atul Khanna, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1740382233
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University, James H. Quillen College of Medicine
- SUNY Downstate Brooklyn
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Pancreatitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.