Dr. Atul Kukar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kukar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Kukar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Atul Kukar, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Kukar works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Heart1190 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ramon E Vado MD229 W 97th St Apt 1D, New York, NY 10025 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Centro De La Salud575 W 161st St, New York, NY 10032 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Glenridge Medical Associates585 Bushwick Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Narinder Kukar Physician P C.385 Seneca Ave Fl 2, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions
-
6
Mount Sinai Queens2520 30th Ave Fl 5, Astoria, NY 11102 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
7
Floating Hospital Inc4143 CRESCENT ST, Long Island City, NY 11101 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kukar?
Dr. Kukar: I want to express my deepest appreciation and admiration for your professionalism during stenting procedure on my heart. So, because you won my trust, I didn’t hesitate for a moment to recommend you to my wife who, for a long time needed an angioplasty, which at this moment in time was already successfully performed by you. I take this opportunity to also thank your nursing stuff that was incredible kind and helpful. All the best to you and your family Alex Anderson
About Dr. Atul Kukar, DO
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225054984
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kukar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kukar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kukar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kukar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kukar works at
Dr. Kukar has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kukar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kukar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kukar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kukar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kukar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.