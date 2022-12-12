Overview

Dr. Atul Kukar, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Kukar works at Mount Sinai Heart in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Ridgewood, NY, Astoria, NY and Long Island City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.