Dr. Atul Lalani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences - M.D. and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Lalani works at East Valley Endocrinology in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Subacute Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.