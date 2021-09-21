See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Atul Lalani, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.6 (150)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Atul Lalani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences - M.D. and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Lalani works at East Valley Endocrinology in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Subacute Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Valley Endocrinology
    9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 664-8988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Subacute Thyroiditis
Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (82)
    Sep 21, 2021
    I have been with this practice for over 16 years now and despite the changes that all medical offices experience, East Valley Endocrinology has maintained a very high level of care! Dr Lalani is incredibly smart, patient and kind and is without doubt an expert in his field. There are decidedly times you will have to wait in the office to be seen, but I always assure other patients that it's because Dr Lalani is so caring and spends all his time with you. Each patient wants that kind of care, so it's important to exercise some understanding and patience when waiting for an appointment! My best advice is, do not schedule your appointment on a lunch hour or when in a rush. The providers here will dedicate all the time necessary to your issue, but they will do so for all the other patients as well.
    Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. Atul Lalani, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1447231774
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences - M.D.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atul Lalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lalani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lalani works at East Valley Endocrinology in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Lalani’s profile.

    Dr. Lalani has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Subacute Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

