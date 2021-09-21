Dr. Atul Lalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Lalani, MD
Overview
Dr. Atul Lalani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences - M.D. and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Lalani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
East Valley Endocrinology9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 664-8988
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lalani?
I have been with this practice for over 16 years now and despite the changes that all medical offices experience, East Valley Endocrinology has maintained a very high level of care! Dr Lalani is incredibly smart, patient and kind and is without doubt an expert in his field. There are decidedly times you will have to wait in the office to be seen, but I always assure other patients that it's because Dr Lalani is so caring and spends all his time with you. Each patient wants that kind of care, so it's important to exercise some understanding and patience when waiting for an appointment! My best advice is, do not schedule your appointment on a lunch hour or when in a rush. The providers here will dedicate all the time necessary to your issue, but they will do so for all the other patients as well.
About Dr. Atul Lalani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1447231774
Education & Certifications
- Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lalani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lalani works at
Dr. Lalani has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Subacute Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lalani speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.