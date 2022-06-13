Overview of Dr. Atul Maini, MD

Dr. Atul Maini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY.



Dr. Maini works at Upstate Surgical Group PC in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.