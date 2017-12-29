Dr. Atul Marathe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marathe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Marathe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Atul Marathe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Marathe works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Woodbridge14010 Smoketown Rd Ste 117, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 580-0181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gastro Health - Manassas8140 Ashton Ave Ste 212, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 365-9085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marathe?
Cannot match the caliber and expertise of Dr. Marathe in the VA metro area! His credentials and experience one would only find in the most exclusive cities and hospital systems in the country! I'm lucky to have been referred to Dr Marathe 10 yrs ago, and the Bonus is the fabulous Staff! H He spends the time you need, explains well everything, no judgement, and is personable! You will not be disappointed!
About Dr. Atul Marathe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1326034695
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Howard University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marathe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marathe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marathe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marathe works at
Dr. Marathe has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marathe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marathe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marathe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marathe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marathe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.