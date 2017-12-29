Overview

Dr. Atul Marathe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Marathe works at Gastro Health in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.