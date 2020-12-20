Overview of Dr. Atul Mehta, MD

Dr. Atul Mehta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Mehta works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.