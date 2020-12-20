See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Atul Mehta, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Atul Mehta, MD

Dr. Atul Mehta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .

Dr. Mehta works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Bronchoscopy
Emphysema
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Thoracentesis
Asthma
Interstitial Lung Disease
Pneumonia
Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Influenza (Flu)
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Apnea
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Air and Gas Embolism
Alkalosis
Asbestosis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Empyema
Histoplasmosis
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Sleep Study
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Valley Fever
Viral Infection
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 20, 2020
    Dr. Mehta demonstrated a great desire to help me. He is polite and respectful and at the same time warm and compassionate. Dr. Mehta gave me his business card and encouraged me to call or message him with additional concerns. He is a great advocate for my respiratory health.
    Catherine Church — Dec 20, 2020
    Dr. Mehta's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Mehta

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Atul Mehta, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1427086354
    Education & Certifications

    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • Delaware County Memorial Hospital|Easton Hosp|St Francis Medical Center
    • Sheth Vs Hosp
    • YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atul Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mehta’s profile.

    Dr. Mehta has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

