Dr. Atul Mehta, MD
Dr. Atul Mehta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (888) 531-7872Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mehta demonstrated a great desire to help me. He is polite and respectful and at the same time warm and compassionate. Dr. Mehta gave me his business card and encouraged me to call or message him with additional concerns. He is a great advocate for my respiratory health.
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital|Easton Hosp|St Francis Medical Center
- Sheth Vs Hosp
- YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Cleveland Clinic
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
