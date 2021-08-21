Overview of Dr. Atul Patel, MD

Dr. Atul Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and Highland Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.