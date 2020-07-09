Overview

Dr. Atul Prakash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Passaic, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SN Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Prakash works at Saint Mary's Passaic LLC in Passaic, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.