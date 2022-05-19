Dr. Atul Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Atul Rao, MD
Dr. Atul Rao, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Bux Mont Oncology Hematology599 W State St Ste 302, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 230-6982
Capital Health Medical Center-hopewell1 Capital Way, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (800) 637-2374
- 3 2189 2nd Street Pike Ste 200, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 230-6982
Michael Kalina, DO, FACOS2 Capital Way Ste 356, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 537-6000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rao was very thorough in reviewing what would be done, he even drew pictures to show what was going to be done, which was very helpful. This was very much appreciated. He took great care of me. Dr. Rao is very understanding and honest with all questions and concerns. The staff at his Doylestown office are the best, very nice and professional.
About Dr. Atul Rao, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.