Overview of Dr. Atul Rao, MD

Dr. Atul Rao, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Doylestown Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Bux Mont Oncology Hematology in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Pennington, NJ and Newtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.