Offers telehealth
Dr. Atul Sachdev, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
MDVIP - Baytown, Texas4002 Garth Rd Ste 100, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 816-7460
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly recommend Dr Sachdev to everyone his been my doctor for 20 years.
- University of Texas, Houston
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Dr. Sachdev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachdev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sachdev using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sachdev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
