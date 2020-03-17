Overview of Dr. Atul Shetty, MD

Dr. Atul Shetty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weirton, WV. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Shetty works at WMC Physician Practices LLC in Weirton, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.