Dr. Atul Singhal, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Atul Singhal, MD

Dr. Atul Singhal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Singhal works at Southwest Rheumatology in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singhal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Rheumatology
    7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 288-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mesquite Arthritis Clinic
    18601 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 615, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 288-2600
  3. 3
    Mesquite Arthritis Clinic
    1600 Republic Pkwy, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 288-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Joint Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Atul Singhal, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346256773
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania
    • University Hospital, SUNY Stony Brook
    • All India Inst Med Scis
    • All India Institute of Medical Sciences
    • DPS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atul Singhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singhal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singhal has seen patients for Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Singhal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singhal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

