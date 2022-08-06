Dr. Atul Singla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Singla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Atul Singla, MD
Dr. Atul Singla, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tulare, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Kaweah Health Medical Center and New Orleans East Hospital.
Dr. Singla works at
Dr. Singla's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-3443
-
2
Sequoia Cardiology Group820 S Akers St, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 624-6520
-
3
Tulane University Medical Group1430 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-6113
-
4
Cardiology2000 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 302-3000Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tulare
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- New Orleans East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singla?
I made appointment to establish a doctor for caution as I was having chest discomfort. He got me in immediately and ran tests to ease my mind. It all checked out good as they were panic attacks which can mimic the same feeling as heart attacks. Very grateful for his gentle support.
About Dr. Atul Singla, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1285899302
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singla works at
Dr. Singla speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Singla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.