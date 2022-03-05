Overview of Dr. Atul Syal, MD

Dr. Atul Syal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar and is affiliated with Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Syal works at Kssrgh Sleep in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.