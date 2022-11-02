Overview

Dr. Atul Walia, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Walia works at INTEGRIS Pain Management in Yukon, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK and Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.