Dr. Atul Walia, DO

Pain Medicine
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Atul Walia, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Walia works at INTEGRIS Pain Management in Yukon, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK and Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Yukon office
    1201 Health Center Pkwy, Yukon, OK 73099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 945-4359
    Edmond office
    4833 Integris Pkwy # 200, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 945-4359
    INTEGRIS Weight Loss Center
    3433 NW 56th St Ste 900, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 945-4359
    Oklahoma City Office
    3366 NW Expressway Ste 720, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 948-0640
    OU Physicians Anesthesiologists
    750 NE 13th St Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-4351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • OSMA Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Atul Walia, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780723130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma City University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atul Walia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

