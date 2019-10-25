Dr. Atur Kasha, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atur Kasha, DO
Dr. Atur Kasha, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.
El Paso Eye Institute P.A.1600 Medical Center Dr Ste 120, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 313-9569
- Sierra Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Referred to Dr. Kasha by my primary. Operated on me for inguinal hernia on 09/04/19. Final post-surgery visit 10/24/19. Dr. Kasha is a skillful surgeon. No complications and post surgery was almost painless. Dr. Kasha listened to me pre- and post surgery, and answered all my questions. His office atmosphere is very nice, and all his office staff were prompt and courteous. The actual surgery at Sierra Medical Center was likewise prompt and efficient, with anesthesiologist and nurses courteous and professional. Highly recommend Dr. Kasha and Sierra Medical Center.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Des Moines University
Dr. Kasha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasha accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasha has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasha speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.