Overview of Dr. Atur Kasha, DO

Dr. Atur Kasha, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Kasha works at Desert West Surgery in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.