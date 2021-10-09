Dr. Atys Cope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atys Cope, MD
Overview of Dr. Atys Cope, MD
Dr. Atys Cope, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cope works at
Dr. Cope's Office Locations
-
1
Atys B. Cope MD LLC81 E Jones Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 764-8080
-
2
Scott C Alan MD1499 Fair Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 486-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cope?
I like this doctor. He is a decent man and very knowledgeable. He determined that I had glaucoma and treats it well for me. I do recommend him.
About Dr. Atys Cope, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1669489050
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cope has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cope works at
Dr. Cope has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Stye and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cope. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.