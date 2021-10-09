See All Ophthalmologists in Statesboro, GA
Dr. Atys Cope, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Atys Cope, MD

Dr. Atys Cope, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cope works at ATYS B COPE MD LLC in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Stye and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cope's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atys B. Cope MD LLC
    81 E Jones Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 764-8080
  2. 2
    Scott C Alan MD
    1499 Fair Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 486-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Georgia Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Stye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Ocular Hypertension
Stye
Cataract Removal Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ocular Hypertension
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Anisocoria
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excision of Chalazion
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Nearsightedness
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Posterior Scleritis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Trichiasis
Vertical Heterophoria
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2021
    I like this doctor. He is a decent man and very knowledgeable. He determined that I had glaucoma and treats it well for me. I do recommend him.
    Dave Brown — Oct 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Atys Cope, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669489050
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
