Overview of Dr. Au Bui, MD

Dr. Au Bui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Bui works at Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.