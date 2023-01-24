Dr. Aubrey Baudean, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baudean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aubrey Baudean, DDS
Overview
Dr. Aubrey Baudean, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Marrero, LA.
Locations
Aubrey Baudean DDS2446 Barataria Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 384-8448Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful ! Has been our family Dentist for over 15 years !
About Dr. Aubrey Baudean, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1275683781
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baudean has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baudean accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baudean using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baudean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baudean speaks Spanish.
231 patients have reviewed Dr. Baudean. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baudean.
