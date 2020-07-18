Overview of Dr. Aubrey Chung, MD

Dr. Aubrey Chung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at Banner Hospitalists in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.