Dr. Aubrey Hartmann, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (868)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aubrey Hartmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hartmann works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park
    1515 Medical Pkwy Ste 100100 Bldg 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 260-5860
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excessive Sweating
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hidradenitis
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 868 ratings
    Patient Ratings (868)
    5 Star
    (814)
    4 Star
    (39)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr. Hartmann is patient and kind. He has made great recommendations for care plans.
    About Dr. Aubrey Hartmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194713933
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Med Center|Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Dermatology Baylor Univ Med Ctr, Internal Medicine|University Tx Southwestern Med School
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Southwestern Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aubrey Hartmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartmann works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hartmann’s profile.

    Dr. Hartmann has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    868 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

