Dr. Aubrey Katz, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aubrey Katz, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Katz works at Mgh West Pediatric Gastroenterology in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mgh West Pediatric Gastroenterology
    52 Second Ave Ste 340, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 466-8967

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Colon Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan
Wireless pH Testing
Colon Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan
Wireless pH Testing

Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 03, 2020
    Dr. Katz is amazing! Never before has a doctor been so extremely thorough and focused on figuring out what was needed to help our daughter. Our daughter had complicated unresolved GI issues for 9 years and had seen 4 different gastroenterologists in TN before we contacted Dr. Katz in Boston. After only a few virtual appointments and reading her very long medical history, Dr. Katz was able to get us some answers. He had the clinical expertise and clinical curiosity that was needed to finally solve the problem. She has now been symptom free for 6 months after following Dr. Katz’s recommendations. He is kind, generous with his time, and has a great sense of humor. He always makes us laugh at some point in every appointment with him. He is a real treasure!
    Mother in Tennessee — Dec 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aubrey Katz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417921149
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Transvaal Meml Hosp Chldn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johannesburg Genl Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aubrey Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katz works at Mgh West Pediatric Gastroenterology in Waltham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Katz’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

