Dr. Aubrey Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aubrey Katz, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Mgh West Pediatric Gastroenterology52 Second Ave Ste 340, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 466-8967
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Katz is amazing! Never before has a doctor been so extremely thorough and focused on figuring out what was needed to help our daughter. Our daughter had complicated unresolved GI issues for 9 years and had seen 4 different gastroenterologists in TN before we contacted Dr. Katz in Boston. After only a few virtual appointments and reading her very long medical history, Dr. Katz was able to get us some answers. He had the clinical expertise and clinical curiosity that was needed to finally solve the problem. She has now been symptom free for 6 months after following Dr. Katz’s recommendations. He is kind, generous with his time, and has a great sense of humor. He always makes us laugh at some point in every appointment with him. He is a real treasure!
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1417921149
- Childrens Hospital
- Transvaal Meml Hosp Chldn
- Johannesburg Genl Hosp
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz speaks Afrikaans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.