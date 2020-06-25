Dr. Aubrey Raimondi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raimondi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aubrey Raimondi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aubrey Raimondi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF BARBACENA / PRESIDENT ANTONIO CARLOS FOUNDATION.
Dr. Raimondi works at
Locations
-
1
One Medical Group76 9th Ave Ste 810, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 624-1080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raimondi?
Dr. Raimondi is truly phenomenal. I have only met with her via telehealth during the pandemic, and she was able to help me more than an doctor I've met with in person in the past. Her knowledge of specific issues without being able to see me in person was incredible and she helped convince me to escalate a minor concern that within hours suddenly turned into a major concern (quick spreading viral reaction). I can't recommend Dr. Raimondi highly enough. Not only is she an incredible doctor that I trusted immediately, but she is someone who you can tell is just a great person and really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Aubrey Raimondi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1376922369
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF BARBACENA / PRESIDENT ANTONIO CARLOS FOUNDATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raimondi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raimondi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raimondi works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raimondi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raimondi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raimondi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raimondi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.