Dr. Aubrey Wagenseller, MD
Dr. Aubrey Wagenseller, MD is a Dermatologist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Virginia School Of Medicine, Charlottesville, Va|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine.
DermAssociates Silver Spring10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-7000Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
The wait was less than 15 minutes and the service was even shorter. Dr. Wagenseller answered all of my questions and give me options for my procedure. I was a partner in solving my issues.
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1336582840
- Boston University Medical Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- University Of Virginia School Of Medicine, Charlottesville, Va|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Wagenseller has seen patients for Impetigo, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagenseller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
343 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagenseller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagenseller.
