Overview of Dr. Audanis Vertus, MD

Dr. Audanis Vertus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from U Centro De Estudios Tecnicos and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.



Dr. Vertus works at Prospect Lefferts Grdns Med PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.