Dr. Auddie Sweis, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Auddie Sweis, MD

Dr. Auddie Sweis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Northbrook, IL. 

Dr. Sweis works at North Shore University Health System - Division Of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery in Northbrook, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL, Evanston, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sweis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore Ent Voice Center - Outpatient Northshore Rehab
    501 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 504-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    North Suburban Clinic Ltd
    9669 Kenton Ave Ste 206, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 504-3300
  3. 3
    Northshore University Health System
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2480
  4. 4
    Swedish Covenant House Calls
    5140 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 878-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Carotid Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2021
    I took my teenage daughter to see Dr. Sweis for some ear issues. He was wonderful. He listened to her carefully, made her feel at ease, and was not in any rush. He is very thorough and explored several possible causes for her problem before landing on one and discussing treatment options.
    — Sep 02, 2021
    About Dr. Auddie Sweis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558788877
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sweis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sweis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sweis has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

