Overview

Dr. Audencio Alanis, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in League City, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonama De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Alanis works at East Houston Surgical Associates, PA in League City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.