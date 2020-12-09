See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in League City, TX
Dr. Audencio Alanis, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Audencio Alanis, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in League City, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonama De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.

Dr. Alanis works at East Houston Surgical Associates, PA in League City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Houston Surgical Associates, PA
    201 Enterprise Ave Ste 100, League City, TX 77573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4389
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 09, 2020
    Connecting with Dr. Alanis was wonderful blessing. I had the gastric sleeve Procedure done 9 years ago. I had no issues and was able to get off diabetes meds. I have never regretted having this surgery. Doc , Linda and his entire staff are the best. He really cares for his patients.
    Libby s Wiggins — Dec 09, 2020
    About Dr. Audencio Alanis, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710931159
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hahnemann University and Yale University
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonama De Nuevo Leon
