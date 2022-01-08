Overview

Dr. Audie Florida, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Florida works at ECU Physicians in Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.