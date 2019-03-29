Dr. Audina Berrocal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berrocal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audina Berrocal, MD
Overview of Dr. Audina Berrocal, MD
Dr. Audina Berrocal, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Berrocal's Office Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Naples3880 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 659-3937
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 326-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Berrocal is one of the sweetest doctors you’ll ever meet. She’s been amazing for our son and has done several of his surgeries. She’s so well known to many other doctors which shows her amazing reputation. If you have retinal issues - she’s the one to see!!
About Dr. Audina Berrocal, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1437192135
Education & Certifications
- U Miami/Bascom Palmer Eye Inst
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Berrocal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berrocal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berrocal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berrocal has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berrocal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Berrocal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berrocal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berrocal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berrocal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.