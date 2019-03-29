Overview of Dr. Audina Berrocal, MD

Dr. Audina Berrocal, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Berrocal works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Nystagmus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.