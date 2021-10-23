See All Urologists in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Audley Osbourne Jr, MD

Urology
2.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Mission Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Audley Osbourne Jr, MD

Dr. Audley Osbourne Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Osbourne Jr works at Optum in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA and Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Osbourne Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optum
    11600 Indian Hills Rd Ste 200A, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 838-4524
  2. 2
    Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group
    18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 300, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 886-4028
  3. 3
    Urologic Specialists
    5065 S State Road 7 Ste 203, Lake Worth, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 432-0067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Preferred Health Professionals

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 23, 2021
    I highly recommend seeing Dr Audley Osbourne as your urology specialist. He works with a team of caring, competent and dedicated medical professionals, equipped with state of the art technology helping them provide quality care. The free parking and friendly staff are a major bonus. I was privileged to see Doctor Osbourne, my Urology specialist through Optum. Dr Osbourne is well educated and down to earth and brilliant. He is above and beyond committed in helping his patients not only recover and heal but also change their habits for better, with goals for longevity.
    Nilofar H — Oct 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Audley Osbourne Jr, MD
    About Dr. Audley Osbourne Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992900062
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Elizabeth's Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Massachusettes Genl Hosp & Chldns Hosp Boston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Audley Osbourne Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osbourne Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osbourne Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osbourne Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Osbourne Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osbourne Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osbourne Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osbourne Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

