Overview of Dr. Audley Osbourne Jr, MD

Dr. Audley Osbourne Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Osbourne Jr works at Optum in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA and Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.