Dr. Audra Clos, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Audra Clos, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey Village, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Clos works at Bayou City Dermatology in Jersey Village, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bayou City Dermatology
    20320 Northwest Fwy Ste 700, Jersey Village, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 437-0400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    First Choice Laboratory Services LLC
    202 N Texas Ave Ste 300, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 406-1846
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Acne
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 08, 2021
    My husband and I both saw Dr Clos. She was extremely personable and we both had a lot of confidence in her ability to take care of our needs.
    About Dr. Audra Clos, MD

    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1952601122
    Education & Certifications

    • M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    • Auburn University
    Undergraduate School
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Audra Clos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clos has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Clos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.