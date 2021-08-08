Dr. Audra Clos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audra Clos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Audra Clos, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey Village, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Clos works at
Locations
1
Bayou City Dermatology20320 Northwest Fwy Ste 700, Jersey Village, TX 77065 Directions (346) 437-0400Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
First Choice Laboratory Services LLC202 N Texas Ave Ste 300, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (346) 406-1846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I both saw Dr Clos. She was extremely personable and we both had a lot of confidence in her ability to take care of our needs.
About Dr. Audra Clos, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1952601122
Education & Certifications
- M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Auburn University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clos accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clos has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Clos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.