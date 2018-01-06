Dr. Audra Eason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audra Eason, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Audra Eason, MD
Dr. Audra Eason, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.
Dr. Eason works at
Dr. Eason's Office Locations
1
Alabama Pain Physicians2868 Acton Rd, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 332-3160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Alabama Pain Physicians727 Memorial Dr, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 332-3160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical West Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eason?
The best physician in her field and at this practice
About Dr. Audra Eason, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1174788970
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Baptist Health System
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eason works at
Dr. Eason has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Eason. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eason.
