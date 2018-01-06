Overview of Dr. Audra Eason, MD

Dr. Audra Eason, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.



Dr. Eason works at Alabama Pain Physicians in Vestavia, AL with other offices in Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.