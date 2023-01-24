Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Audra Grossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Audra Grossman, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harrison Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Consultants, Lexington, KY2424 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-9492Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 351 Radio Park Dr, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 623-4241
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrison Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grossman's office is a well oiled machine. You are checked in and in your treatment room before your appointment time! There is no waiting in the waiting room for hours. Treatment is quick and efficient as well. No complaints!
About Dr. Audra Grossman, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1619396439
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
