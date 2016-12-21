Dr. Audra Ochsner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochsner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audra Ochsner, MD
Overview of Dr. Audra Ochsner, MD
Dr. Audra Ochsner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine.

Dr. Ochsner's Office Locations
Shawna M Deeves MD1202 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 447-7947
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ochsner?
She is so caring, extremely intelligent, and is the picture of health. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Audra Ochsner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1215916879
Education & Certifications
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- TX Tech U HSC
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ochsner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ochsner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochsner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochsner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochsner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochsner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.