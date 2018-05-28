Dr. Scearce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Audra Scearce, DO
Overview of Dr. Audra Scearce, DO
Dr. Audra Scearce, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Purcell Municipal Hospital.
Dr. Scearce works at
Dr. Scearce's Office Locations
Audra Scearce DO Pllc3548 Wellsite Dr, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 366-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scearce is very knowledgeable and really cares about helping her patients.
About Dr. Audra Scearce, DO
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1588761555
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scearce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scearce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scearce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scearce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scearce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scearce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.