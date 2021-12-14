See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Plainfield, IN
Dr. Audrey Abell, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (20)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Audrey Abell, MD

Dr. Audrey Abell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Abell works at Indiana Adult & Pediatric Medicine in Plainfield, IN with other offices in Brownsburg, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abell's Office Locations

    Indiana Adult & Pediatric Medicine
    1100 Southfield Dr Ste 1220, Plainfield, IN 46168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Indiana Adult and Pediatric Medicine
    1411 S Green St Ste 210, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nausea
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Osteopenia
Osteopenia

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Dec 14, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Abell for the past 20 years. She always listens to my concerns as minimal as the might seem and tries to find answers for me. No matter how busy she is or how many patients she sees in a day, she remembers the small but important details of my health care. When I called for depression I was seen within a day, and my concerns were taken very seriously, she worked with me to make sure that we found the right medication for my depression, and continues to check in to make sure that it is still working for me after three years.
    C. Ryan — Dec 14, 2021
    About Dr. Audrey Abell, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1457346579
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Abell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

