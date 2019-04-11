See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Audrey Arona, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (42)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Audrey Arona, MD

Dr. Audrey Arona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Arona works at North Georgia Rheumatology in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Mastodynia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arona's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Preferred Women's Healthcare LLC
    500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 290, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 822-1090
  2. 2
    Gwinnett County Health Department
    2570 Riverside Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 339-4260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Mastodynia
Osteopenia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Mastodynia
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 11, 2019
    Where is Dr. Arona now?
    — Apr 11, 2019
    About Dr. Audrey Arona, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467410738
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • USC Women's Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Audrey Arona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arona accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Arona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arona works at North Georgia Rheumatology in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Arona’s profile.

    Dr. Arona has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Mastodynia and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Arona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

