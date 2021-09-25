Dr. Baute has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Audrey Baute, DO
Overview of Dr. Audrey Baute, DO
Dr. Audrey Baute, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN.
Dr. Baute works at
Dr. Baute's Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Care Meridian St Carmel11911 N Meridian St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 621-6800
- 2 6626 E 75th St Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baute?
She listens, is thorough, responds electronically and effectively communicates her diagnosis and practice methods. She is outstanding and current!
About Dr. Audrey Baute, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1689194649
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baute accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baute has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baute works at
Dr. Baute has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baute.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baute, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baute appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.