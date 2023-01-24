Dr. Audrey Carrasco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Carrasco, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Henry Ford Macomb Obstetrics & Gynecology - Warren14049 E 13 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 558-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I trust Doctor Carrasco with my life. She's such a genuine person and she's been straight forward with me about everything. I've been seeing her since I was 23 and she kept her promise to me and in 2022, at 25 I was able to get my bisalp and I am eternally grateful. She remembers everything and makes what is normally an uncomfortable situation no big deal at all. She has been so supportive and I am so thankful for her. I cannot recommend her enough; I have sent my mom and a handful of friends her way - and this is by far the best experience I've ever had with an ob/gyn.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1831516459
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrasco accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrasco has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrasco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.