Overview of Dr. Audrey Carrasco, DO

Dr. Audrey Carrasco, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Carrasco works at Henry Ford Macomb Obstetrics & Gynecology - Warren in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.