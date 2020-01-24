Dr. Audrey Farahmand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farahmand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Farahmand, MD
Overview of Dr. Audrey Farahmand, MD
Dr. Audrey Farahmand, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Farahmand's Office Locations
Farahmand Plastic Surgery12411 BRANTLEY COMMONS CT, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 332-2388
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went yesterday for a scheduled consultation with Dr. Farahamand and if I could give more than 5* , I would. From the moment my husband and I arrived we were greeted very warmly and seated with an offer of a beverage. Scant minutes later ,after filling in the necessary forms,we were escorted to a treatment room. Almost immediately Dr. Farahamand and a patient coordinator entered. All of our questions were addressed and the procedures thoroughly explained. She is kind, professional and so very nice. We were both comfortable and treated extremely well. She talked with us for more than an hour with the attendant present. Wonderful building..sparkling clean and great staff. I simply can’t say enough positives! Barbara A.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini; Mt Sinai
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farahmand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farahmand accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farahmand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farahmand works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Farahmand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farahmand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farahmand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farahmand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.