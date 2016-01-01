Dr. Audrey Green-Murphy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green-Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Green-Murphy, DO is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton, Fla. and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Green-Murphy's Office Locations
Memorial Health Hospital4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (706) 577-2269Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
For Use Only At Training Facility3401 Civic Center Blvd Rm 5016, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2299
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1912297003
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Arkansas Children's Hospital|Pediatric Neuro-Oncology, Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Pediatrics, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Ga.
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton, Fla.
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green-Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green-Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
